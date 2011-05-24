Savant Adds PS Audio to Excellence In AV

Savant Systems has added PS Audio to their Excellence In AV cooperative program.

Savant's Excellence In AV initiative has been targeted to achieve global compatibility between Savant's control systems and a diverse group of manufacturers from the audio, video, lighting control, HVAC, and security industries, as well as devices and subsystems from many related markets.

PS Audio is an audio manufacturer founded in 1976 and based in Boulder, CO. The company's streaming audio products, web-based power conditioners, and AC regenerators all have the capacity to interface with a control system.

"Savant's control systems are absolutely cutting edge, and the Excellence In AV program is an ideal opportunity to align the PS Audio brand with Savant's installation channel," said PS Audio's national sales manager, Brad Paulsen.

Participation in Savant's Excellence In AV cooperative program will facilitate the integration of PS Audio's device protocol within the Savant system environment.

The core of Savant's technology is an open programmable platform built upon the Mac OS X operating system supporting various communication protocols and offering high speed AV switching, scaling, and processing.