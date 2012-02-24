Swissport International Deploys Navori Globally

Swissport International is a global airport and aviation service provider with a presence in 177 airports worldwide. The company provides ground services for around 100 million passengers and 3.2 million tons of cargo per year.

To this date, Navori QL has been deployed in Zurich, Basel and Helsinki with installations currently taking place in Paris and Brussels. In order to better communicate with their global workforce, Swissport launched a digital signage project named “Infoscreen”.

The goal was to reduce a lot of the inefficiencies around paper-based communication and provide airport staff with real-time corporate information. The initial rollout of 50 Players was completed a few months ago in Zurich and based on the success of this project, Swissport decided to accelerate the deployment across their entire enterprise.

Once the rollout is completed, Navori QL will be powering a network that will reach a global workforce of 35,000 people in 177 airports across five continents.

Since the initial deployment, Navori QL's role has expanded beyond corporate information. The Infoscreen network now displays employee training material, real- time airport communication, live weather and flight information. Screen management is performed by each department using Navori QL Manager's browser based solution.

As Mr. Kleber Flugel, Project Manager at Swissport says, "customers appreciate the fact they can control their own screen content and we can focus on the things we do best like support services and project management".