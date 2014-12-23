CAST Software’s New Lighting Design Software

CAST Software introduces wysiwyg R34 lighting design software suite, for lighting designers, graphics and video professionals.

Laser Beam Visualization designed by wysiwyg R34

Laser light visualization in wysiwyg is available in both Perform and Design editions. In Live Mode, lasers can be controlled with the Pangolin Control System and Sollinger Animation. In design mode, a generic fixture can be used and generic laser patterns can be added.

New Shaded View Visual Effects enhance the visualisation using ambient occlusion, global illumination and source disc bloom.

With Unicode support, wysiwyg now accepts any character in any language. In future, wysiwyg will be translated into many languages such as Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Japanese and more.

In Data Mode, spreadsheet views are reworked to incorporate Unicode accepting any language character.

wysiwyg gives even more flexibility for formatting in reports, spreadsheets, legends and symbols.

R34 Perform edition fully supports Streaming ACN (sACN) protocol. sACN is a standard protocol developed by ETSA to efficiently transport DMX universes over the network. For energyefficient installation, sACN is a popular protocol to control large numbers of RGB LEDs.

Working with texture graphics specialists, Bill Scott of texturemate.com, wysiwyg 34 delivers an expanded set of high-quality textures.

wysiwyg R34 introduces over eighty brand new additions to its extensive library of fixtures and lights. In addition, with R34, there are improvements to CAD Mode, the user interface and navigation as well as layout options.

“In creating wysiwyg R34, we simply set out to create the most useful user experience – one that is indispensible in creating lighting effects, for all types of projects, large or small,” said Gil Densham, President and CEO at CAST Group.

With extensive research and beta testing, a host of features are incorporated into wysiwyg R34. From the testing, below is some early feedback.

“Overall wysiwyg R34 is very exciting, especially in simulating the laser effect. wysiwyg R34 perfectly supports Chinese type, including CAD Text, the Layers, Scenes, Pres. Auto Hide and the new features are very good,” says Fan Guoli.