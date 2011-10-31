Gefen Unveils Upgraded HDMI Signal Generator

Chatsworth, CA--Gefen has unveiled its next generation Mini Pattern Signal Generator for HDMI 3DTV, designed for easy mobility when installing, designing or trouble shooting audio/video systems in the field.

The Signal Generator offers real-time testing of multiple displays and projectors, support for 3DTV, advanced features inside a small, lightweight enclosure.

The Gefen ToolBox Mini Pattern Signal Generator for HDMI 3DTV supplies several test patterns for calibrating and testing video performance. New video testing patterns are provided including 19 HDTV and VESA standard timings. The 3DTV test pattern supports side-by-side, top-bottom, and frame packing 3D formats up to 1080p @ 24Hz. It supports the connection of digital optical audio, used to test support for the HDMI 1.4 feature of audio return channel. This is to determine if the connected display properly returns audio over the same HDMI cable. This new Signal Generator can also analyze the audio/video signal on the input and display the exact video timing and audio specification.

Advanced features include a KSV count for connected sources. The Mini Signal Generator for HDMI 3DTV will identify the maximum KSV keys for each source, for distributing a source to multiple displays with HDCP-compliance to see if the system will support additional KSVs.

The Mini Pattern Signal Generator for HDMI 3DTV also allows users to store various displays' EDID information through the local input and take it to the field.