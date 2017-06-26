Casio Launches Ultra HD LampFree Projector at InfoComm

The What: At InfoComm 2017, Casio introduced the first UHD projector in its LampFree lineup, the XJ-L8300HN.

The What Else: The XJ-L8300HN comes equipped with a 4K DLP chip that projects images of approximately 8.3 million pixels, reproducing the true color and detail of images. With its high brightness of 5,000 lumens, the XJ-L8300HN is well suited for brightly lit rooms and larger venues. The XJ-L8300HN is also equipped with a lens shift function to correct projector positioning and a super resolution feature that enhances the signal of low-resolution movies and images to produce the effect of higher resolution.

"Casio prides itself on providing a range of industries—from the business space to the education field and beyond—with the most advanced projection tools," said Joe Gillio, senior director strategic planning and marketing, of Casio's Business Projector Division. "It is a joy to showcase our latest innovations at InfoComm each year. The new XJ-L8300HN 4K UHD model is a prime example of our dedication to the industry as we further the advancement of our projection technologies."

The Bottom Line: Casio’s LampFree technology combines a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses up to half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. They also have a dust-resistant design that is achieved by structuring the internal components into separate blocks, and shields the optical block from dust and suppresses dust intrusion.