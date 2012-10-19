Ashly Audio Appoints Anthony Errigo to Director of Marketing

In response to growth in domestic and international sales of its signal processors and amplifiers, Ashly Audio has created a new position, Director of Marketing Communications, and appointed industry veteran Anthony Errigo to fill it. Errigo will support the sales team and will oversee all communications, ranging from advertising and social media to web development and creative applications for mobile marketing. In addition, he will serve as Ashly’s brand custodian and will assist with product development.

Anthony Errigo, Director of Marketing Communications, Ashly Audio

“Anthony has an established career in advertising, graphic design, and marketing,” said Ashly President, Mark Wentling. “His experience is broad and includes time spent outside the pro audio industry with Verizon Wireless, and, most recently, Harris RF Communications. Anthony and I met years ago when we both worked at Yorkville Sound. To Ashly, he’ll bring his skills and perspectives in modern advertising and promotion of technical products, including web and sales presentations, as well as literature design, and trade shows.”

In his most recent position with Harris RF Communications, Errigo was a senior designer working on marketing campaigns focusing on International Systems business. He was heavily involved with creative development, designing graphics for trade show spaces, and supporting managers with product launches. Projects ranged from strategy and executive presentations to branding and traditional print design. Recently he won design awards with the RAF (Rochester Advertising Federation) and AIGA (a professional association for design) for collateral pieces he designed for Harris.

“As a musician, I’m happy to be returning to the pro audio industry,” said Errigo. “It feels like home because I’m passionate about music and audio. I want to help Ashly grow and continue to prosper. It’s probably also worth mentioning that my first real bass amp was an Ashly BP-41 preamp paired with a MOS FET 1000 power amp! So I've always been a fan.”