Casio C-Assist Enables Digital Learning

Technology is becoming more mainstream in the classroom and educators are seeking new ideas and tools to seamlessly integrate it into their lessons. With budget cuts on the rise, the best education technologies enable educators to do more with fewer resources. Casio America introduced a new, free mobile application called C-Assist. C-Assist offers educators a suite of tools that work wirelessly in conjunction with Casio's portfolio of projectors, including the Ultra Short Throw XJ-UT310WN.

"Classroom technology should empower and enhance a teacher's performance, in addition to encourage a higher level of engagement among students," said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio's business projector division. "With C-Assist, teachers will have a full set of tools at their disposal which are tailored to increase efficiency and dynamically transform the classroom."

C-Assist is compatible with both Apple and Android platforms and enables educators to display and annotate content and presentations directly from a mobile device. One additional function is remote PC access which allows users to remotely access and display content on a PC connected to the projector. Real-time projection of photos can be enabled by activating the device camera with the dedicated app. This also allows educators to use a mobile device as a hand-held document camera, which proves helpful for projecting 3D objects in real-life circumstances. In addition, there is also an image capture function using the mobile device's camera to snap an image and send it directly to a Casio projector. While using C-Assist, educators can also access the web and project online content on a large screen.

As an added bonus, educators can display content directly from Casio's graphing calculators, including the color fx-CG10/PRIZM and ClassPad400. Mirroring content in real-time from the calculators offers educators the chance to solve mathematical problems step-by-step, and display graphs and content that would have otherwise needed additional software or hardware. Simply plug the calculators' USB cable into the projector and you are ready to go.