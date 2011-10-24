TBN Upgrade Utilizes Wohler's AMP2-16-3G

San Francisco, CA--Wohler Technologies announced that Christian broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has installed nine AMP2-16-3G audio monitors in an HD upgrade of its Tustin Production Center.

The new monitors, delivered and installed by systems integrator TV Magic, enable simultaneous real-time monitoring of 16 audio channels of HD-SDI feeds.

"When we first designed the Tustin production center with TBN, our goal was to establish a robust and reliable facility that would streamline the network's operations and allow for more effective monitoring of multiple channel feeds," said Steve Rosen, TV Magic president and CEO. "Wohler units met the requirements of that SD installation with ease, and the AMP2-16-3G today is proving its quality and value within TBN's HD production operations. TBN can count on the AMP2-16-3G's continued reliability, knowing that it's backed by great support from Wohler."

The compact AMP2-16-3G systems offer powerful monitoring capabilities, a highly configurable interface, and a rich feature set that simplifies monitoring at the TBN production facility. In addition to providing real-time level metering for 16 channels of audio, the Wohler monitor provides metadata display and loudness metering, as well as Dolby D, E, and DD+ support. The unit's intuitive interface, complete with an integrated help system, allows users to manage presets, channel clusters, and mixing and routing. The Wohler system adds further convenience by enabling insertion of the intercom signal into headsets along with the HD-SDI input.

"TBN's Tustin production facility manages a complex variety of signals, and the AMP2-16-3G provides the flexibility and rock-solid reliability that are so critical in a live production environment," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "We're pleased that through this installation, Wohler products continue to serve as the foundation for the Tustin facility's monitoring operations."