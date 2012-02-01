AVW-TELAV & Sharp’s Audio Visual Exchange Assets

AVW-TELAV Audio Visual Solutions and Sharp’s Audio Visual have announced that the two companies recently signed an agreement to exchange the assets of the AVW-TELAV’S SDI (System Design & Integration) Business and some of the assets of AVWTELAV’s Videoscope Business to Sharp’s Audio Visual; and exchange the assets of Sharp’s Audio Visual Rental and Staging and Videoscope’s rental and staging to AVW-TELAV.

“AVW-TELAV’s business model is primarily based on the rental, event staging and facility business, said AVW-TELAV’s President Johanne Belanger. “Sharp’s Audio Visual’s primary business model is based on the system integration model, said Sharp’s President and CEO Jeff Faber. Both organizations grew successful businesses using these respective models so it is a sound business decision that the skills in each of the two competencies will strategically ensure customers are properly serviced by AVW-TELAV and Sharp’s Audio Visual respective areas of strength.”

The entire AVW-TELAV SDI division and Videoscope’s system design & integration; technical support services, production, and recording media will be integrated into Sharp’s Audio Visual. The entire Sharp’s rental and staging division as well as Videoscope’s rental and staging division will be integrated into AVW-TELAV. “This speaks to the core competencies of each group. This also means that we will no longer go-to-market using the Videoscope brand,” said Belanger.

“We believe that this asset exchange will create more growth opportunity for each line of business because the business models of each group have business processes and customer delivery goals that are aligned to each of their areas of focus,” said Faber. And Belanger added, “These growth opportunities also translate into great opportunities for our employees.”