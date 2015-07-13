Canon Debuts Interactive, Portable Projector

Canon's first interactive projector, the LV-WX300USTi, is an ultra-short-throw model with interactive technology that allows users to create a collaborative experience for educational and corporate presentations, as well as teaching and training programs.

The LV-WX300USTi has a 0.35:1 throw ratio, DLP BrilliantColor Technology, 3000 Lumens, WXGA (1280x800) resolution, and a contrast ratio of up to 7500:1. The LV-WX300USTi allows for up to four interactive pens to write text and diagrams on the projected screen.



The LV-WX300USTi projector is also packaged with software that provides functions for calibration, enhancing materials, and capturing and sharing screens to help reinforce and enhance the learning process.