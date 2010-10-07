DIGI Awards: Enter Industry’s Top Awards Program

Digital Signage Magazine together with The Digital Signage Group is still accepting entries for the 2010 DIGI Awards. Click to access the entry portal, below. Deadline for entry is October 15, 2010. The DIGI Awards is the only industry award program that recognizes the outstanding integrators, content providers and also this year - product manufacturers - focusing on digital signage.

There are three master categories for this year's DIGI Awards:

* Applications (completed, real-world design/installation of digital signage systems, including hardware, software, connectivity, etc) - this category is for integrators, installation companies, or end-users to enter interesting or innovative digital signage applications they were involved in

* Content (actual digital content produced for a client - text, messaging, and/or video - that runs on a digital signage system) - this category is for Content creators/designers, or the end-users of that content, to enter

Please select the Category below, that best describes your Entry. Click on that Category, and follow the instructions to Enter. There is a $125 Entry Fee, for each entry. Choose just one Category for each of your Entries. (You can only enter one Category with one Entry; You are permitted to enter more than one Application, Product, etc - with a $125 Fee for each.)

Select the Category you want to enter below (select only one Category for each of your Entries):

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATION/DESIGN:

* Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

* Retail Roll-out, National

* Interactive Technology Roll-out

* Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

* Best Deployment, Entertainment (cinema, sports venue, etc)

* Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

* Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

* Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

* Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

* Best Content, Interactive

* Best Content, Advertising

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

* Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage Displays

* Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

* Best New Display Device, Small Screen

* Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

* Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

* Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

* Best New Audience Measurement tool for Digital Signage

