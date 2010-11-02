SpinetiX in Partnership with Madison Technologies

SpinetiXm, Swiss Digital Signage manufacturer, has signed Madison Technologies to be a certified distribution partner for Australia market. The company will try to increase the presence and use of the SpinetiX hardware and software products in the region.

Serge Konter, marketing manager at SpinetiX, said, “Madison will be marketing our dedicated software and hardware into the IT, AV, security and surveillance, and telecommunications markets. This requires a specialist technical approach and one that we’re very pleased to be involved with. Madison has dedicated product champion, Cameron Lucas who has been trained in Switzerland by the SpinetiX team so he will no doubt hit the ground running.”

Ken Kyle, broadcast and AV manager at Madison Technologies, said, “We’re delighted to be appointed as the latest certified distribution partner for SpinetiX. We’re able to provide a focused and dedicated approach to our channel and expect to have some serious success in the Australian market.”

SpinetiX will reveal their latest products at InfoComm Asia 2010 which will be held Nov. 17-19, 2010.

For more information, http://www.spinetix.com