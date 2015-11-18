Calnex Joins AVnu Alliance as a Leader in Synchronization Testing

Calnex has joined the AVnu Alliance membership roster to help other members move their products toward the goal of AVnu Certification. The company's testing solutions aim to give companies a benchmark to work toward as they fine-tune time synchronization and interoperability.

As a Promoter member, Calnex is committed to promoting the growth of Audio Video Bridging/Time Sensitive Networking (AVB/TSN) through its timing and synchronization testing solutions.



Calnex creates test and measurement solutions for synchronization and network emulation that allow companies to test and monitor the performance and reliability of their network for their applications.



"Calnex's business as a test vendor is driven by being ahead of the technology deployment," said Tommy Cook, CEO at Calnex. "Joining AVnu Alliance allows Calnex to develop and deliver solutions to test timing and sync within the fast-growing areas of industrial automation, automotive, and pro AV. We look forward to a rewarding partnership with AVnu Alliance's community."



Kevin Stanton, AVnu Alliance chairman, said, "We are happy to welcome Calnex, with their deep experience in time synchronization and testing, to the community. Their tools will provide multiple benefits to the expanding AVnu-certified ecosystem.



In addition to certification, alliance members have access to compliance tools, testing plans, and test suites, enabling early internal testing. Members also have the opportunity to participate in member-only plug fests, offering a unique, hands-on opportunity for engineers to test connectivity and interoperability.