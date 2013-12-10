Mood Media For Laforêt Digital Signage Window Displays

Mood Media Corporation has designed a digital signage solution for the Laforêt real estate network in France to engage customers and enhance its window displays. The solution is being made available to Laforêt's 750 agency locations.

Laforêt is relying on this concept to attract, inform and invite customers to venture inside its newly redesigned branches. Each window display uses transflective LED technology to showcase available properties and highlight Laforêt's services. The media player software allows for easy content uploads, and a proprietary web portal provides flexible content management, enabling central control at the corporate office with designated levels of control at the store level.

The 47-inch screens allow Laforêt estate agents to promote exclusive property options and improve visibility to potential buyers. Mood's proprietary MVision platform is integrated with Laforêt's real estate management tool and provides each branch the ability to automatically search for and display any property onscreen. This comprehensive and interactive experience for potential buyers delivers content including animated views of the property and property details. Screen content is automatically updated each night, ensuring that each location can showcase new properties as they become available.