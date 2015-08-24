Bulzi Media Joins Digital Place Based Advertising Association

Bulzī Media, which operates the world’s first data-driven addressable advertising network for digital out-of-home, has joined the Digital Place Based Advertising Association.

Bulzī Media aggregates digital out-of-home (OOH) audiences through partnerships with various OOH network operators.

Bulzī's LOCALīz technology measures OOH audiences in real time. This revolutionary technology uses data analytics run continuously on more than 10 billion monthly mobile phone location records in order to attach more than 950 anonymized demographic attributes to the mobile phones. LOCALīz sensing technology identifies the presence of 250 million U.S. mobile phones near any sign in Bulzī's network, uses consumer attributes to measure the small-group micro-audience on-the-fly, and then sends a specific ad to a screen in real time.