IIG to Demo Rental Management Software

Information Integration Group (IIG) will be demonstrating the latest version of its Rental Maestro rental management software for the audio, video, and production industries at InfoComm 2011.

Highlights of the enhanced platform include an improved, more user-friendly interface, in addition to a new mapping tool for convenient tracking of technician scheduling and tasks.

Optimized for entertainment, live event, and rental and staging companies, Rental Maestro leverages IIG's 25 years of experience supporting its clients in the rental industry. The result is a fully integrated, end-to-end software package for managing every aspect of a rental business, from sales and crewing to customer relationship management (CRM) and project accounting.

"In addition to including the tools and features our customers have come to rely on in managing all aspects of their business, from generating quotes and placing orders to reconciling the GL, our latest version of Rental Maestro refreshes the user experience with a more intuitive interface and a time-saving mapping tool," said Alec Baghdasaryan, IIG president. "With the mapping tool, all tasks are displayed in dispatch-board style on a U.S. map. This allows users to pull up directions quickly from one job site to the next, or to assign tasks conveniently by viewing all technicians and their real-time availability at a glance. We can't wait to show off these latest features of our groundbreaking software platform at InfoComm 2011."

Built on the Sage MAS 90 ERP, Sage MAS 200 ERP, and Sage MAS 500 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platforms, Rental Maestro allows staging companies to integrate their rental, production, and sales management systems. With Rental Maestro, live event and entertainment suppliers can manage operations from the generation of quotes to offering flexible pricing and billing and to viewing inventory availability and streamlining warehouse operations, all in one program, for the ultimate in unified communications.

Sage MAS 500 ERP is the flagship product of Sage Software, with thousands of installations worldwide. IIG is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Sage Software Gold Development Partner.