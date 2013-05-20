DSE Opens Call for 2014 Content Awards Nominations

Digital Signage Expo is now accepting nominations for its 11th Annual Content Awards.

New for 2014, DSE has added a Professional & Personal Services category to differentiate services provided by banks, insurance companies, accounting firms, brokerages, and salons from the general retail category.

To qualify, nominees must have a new or current digital signage or interactive technology program installed between November 1, 2012, and November 1, 2013. The submissions deadline is Friday, October 4, 2013, and forms are available at: www.digitalsignageexpo.net/dse-content-awards.

Nominations will be evaluated by a panel of independent judges on the basis of:

• Creative Relevance – The extent to which content demonstrates new or unique creative design and delivers compelling relevance to the intended audience.

• Production Quality – The extent to which the overall appearance and impact of the content meet or exceed standards for quality production.

• Intended Mission – The extent to which the content quantitatively accomplished its intended mission (i.e., increased brand awareness, informed or directed customers or visitors, increased or expanded existing revenue).