Roland Debuts All-in-One VR-5 AV Mixer & Recorder

At the InterBee show in Japan, Roland Systems Group launched its new VR-5 AV Mixer & Recorder.

Roland says that this solution is unique in the marketplace for its all-in-one design. It also has cross-market appeal for end users in the corporate AV, government, education, training, and worship markets. Users can produce live audio/video events, record it, and stream it on the web. Availability is in February 2011.

Some key features end users will appreciate: it weighs less than 10 pounds, so you can take it anywhere. It's one device for audio mixing, video mixing, keying effects, recording, playback, and web streaming. In terms of ease of use, Roland says it's intuitive, and a useful tool for the experienced or novice user.