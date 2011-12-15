Altinex Announces Webinar Series

In January 2012, Altinex will initiate a free, extensive webinar training program designed to provide AV system designers, consultants, and sales professionals the skills to utilize the company’s AVSnap AV system design / control software to their best advantage.

The program coincides with the recent release of AVSnap Version 5, the latest revision of the software.

The AVSnap webinar series commences on Friday, January 13, and runs each Friday (for twelve weeks / sessions) through March 30. Each online session will have a duration of approximately 1 hour. Jack Gershfeld, author of AVSnap and president and CEO of Altinex, will conduct the online sessions.

Each of the twelve online training sessions has a clearly defined agenda. The program consists of three primary sections— Project Design, Library Design, and Programming a GUI — with each section consisting of four levels. The weekly schedule is as follows:

1. 1/13/12, Project Design 1: Designing Audio Visual Systems Using AVSnap Software 1

2. 1/20/12, Library Design 1: AV Libraries Creation Using AVSnap 1

3. 1/27/12, Programming GUI 1: GUI Design and Basic Programming 1

4. 2/3/12, Project Design 2: Designing Audio Visual Systems Using AVSnap Software 2

5. 2/10/12, Library Design 2: Introduction to AV Libraries Creation Using AVSnap 2

6. 2/17/12, Programming GUI 2: GUI Design and Basic Programming 2

7. 2/24/12, Project Design 3: Designing Audio Visual Systems Using AVSnap Software 3

8. 3/2/12, Library Design 3: Introduction to AV Libraries Creation Using AVSnap 3

9. 3/9/12, Programming GUI 3: GUI Design and Basic Programming 3

10. 3/16/12, Project Design 4: Designing Audio Visual Systems using AVSnap Software 4

11. 3/23/12, Library Design 4: Introduction to AV Libraries Creation Using AVSnap 4

12. 3/30/12, Programming GUI 4: GUI Design and Basic Programming 4

“AVSnap is an invaluable tool, not only for designing AV systems, but also for use as a sales tool to prospective customers," said Larry Drum, CTS, Altinex’ regional sales manager for the Central U.S. "This 12-part webinar series enables AV professionals to go as deep into the application as they wish and, in the process, gain a level of understanding that will enable them to use this versatile software to their full advantage. With the recent release of AVSnap Version 5, the software gains considerable functionality and these training sessions will give attendees a distinct advantage for maximizing the capabilities of the application.”

For additional information about the AVSnap Webinar program and to register, visit avsnap.com.