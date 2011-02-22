Tech Data’s Maverick to Distribute HP SignagePlayer

- Specialist audiovisual distributor Maverick, the specialist audiovisual division of Computer 2000 (part of Tech Data) has been appointed as a main distributor for the HP SignagePlayer, a plug-in-and-go digital signage solution. According to HP, “the appointment creates a massive potential opportunity for SME resellers to take digital signage solutions to their customers for the first time.”
- The HP SignagePlayer is the result of a joint partnership between HP and Scala, to bring, according to HP, “complete, affordable, easy-to-install and manage solutions to the market and open up opportunities for every reseller addressing the professional, business and public sector markets.”
- The HP SignagePlayer solution is fully available from Maverick. Mark Tildesley, General Manager [SM1] of Maverick UK, said: “This is a very exciting development. HPs arrival in this market is a clear signal that its about to move into a rapid phase of growth. Digital signage has been primed to move into the mainstream for some time with HP getting involved, thats bound to start happening. Wed urge resellers to get on the case now and start learning about the solutions and taking them to their customers.
- “We see potential with digital; signage everywhere in large and small businesses, in local government, health and education, and in the professional AV and presentation markets. You do not have to be an expert to sell and install these systems any business reseller that has some experience of networking will be able to sell and support the HP SignagePlayer, add value for the customer and make good profits in the process.”
- The HP SignagePlayer makes it easy for first-time users to set up and manage a digital signage network. The Scala software is provided as a hosted service that handles all content management and scheduling. This makes it very easy for anyone to manage and run videos, pictures, web-feeds, interactive Adobe Flash on single or multiple displays. They can also make use if the ScalaScripts to generate dynamic text and graphics in any combination up to 1080p.
- Maverick is a specialist audiovisual distributor which also includes Hotlamps, Screen Expert and Vision. Maverick is a Computer 2000 business which in turn is part of Tech Data.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TECD) is one of the worlds largest distributors of technology products from leading IT hardware and software producers. Tech Data serves more than 125,000 IT solution providers in over 100 countries. Every day, these resellers depend on Tech Data to cost-effectively support the technology needs of end users, including small and medium businesses (SMB), large enterprises and government agencies. Ranked 109th on the FORTUNE 500(R), Tech Data generated $22.1 billion in net sales for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2010.
