Almo Partners with Tripp Lite

Philadelphia, PA--Tripp Lite has partnered with Almo Professional AV to distribute its Pure Sine Wave AV UPS Systems. The products are currently available and will be shown during Almo’s E4 AV Tour, which takes place in San Francisco on April 6 continues to Dallas on April 21.

“Tripp Lite is proud that Almo Professional AV has selected our Pure Sine Wave AV UPS Systems,” said Dennis Mariasis, Tripp Lite AV brand manager. “AV installations require advanced, reliable power protection. This new relationship with Almo will make Tripp Lite’s AV power protection solution available to a broad base of pro AV resellers and integrators. It’s an exciting opportunity for Tripp Lite, and we look forward to working with Almo Professional AV.

In addition, Almo has begun offering an expanded line of AMX products, including AMX’s Integrated Controllers, Modero Touch Panel / DVX bundles, switchers, amplifiers and a modular port system.

“We’ve had great interest in the AMX Inspired Xpress product since we began carrying it last May," said Almo executive vice president and COO, Sam Taylor. "Offering the expanded AMX product line is a tremendous advantage to our partners who can now source their AMX products through one provider. Combined with Almo’s in-house business development consultation, installation support, and AMX programs and product training, we are helping our partners to go further with the creation of every professional install.”

Almo partners now have access to AMX’s Integrated Controllers and RMS software solutions, which allow both the racks and the room to be controlled remotely. They can also get a special AMX distribution DVX bundle, which consists of a DVX-2100HD Environment Controller and the choice of a 7-inch, 10-inch or 12-inch wall-mounted or tabletop touch panel with preloaded MeetingRoom software, five-room RMS software and the necessary power supply. According to the company, this solution allows installers, technicians and programmers with limited technical proficiency to configure a meeting or conference room control system by answering a series of wizard-based questions directly on a Modero Touch Panel.

Almo will provide resellers with ongoing AMX educational opportunities via live webinars, on-demand classes, and live instructor-led training. AMX will host a training session on “Emerging Trends in Configurable Control Systems” during the E4 events.

