BTX Enters Distribution Agreement With AFL

Hawthorne, NY--BTX Technologies has entered into a distribution agreement with AFL, to cater to the broadcast and pro AV industries across the United States. Under the agreement, BTX will promote and sell a wide variety of AFL's fusion splicing kits and related equipment, including connectors and test equipment.

BTX is offering its customers the FSM-11S fusion splicing kit featuring SpliceMate; the FSM-18S fusion splicing kit, a fixed V-groove, single-fiber fusion splicer; and the FSM-60S fusion splicing kit, which splices a fiber in nine seconds and heats a 60-mm splice sleeve in 30 seconds.

"In fiber networks around the world, AFL's splicing systems are utilized more than any other, having earned a well-deserved reputation for increasing performance, productivity, and reliability," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "The addition of AFL to our product lineup allows BTX to offer our customers incredible pricing on these high-quality fiber installation and test products."

AFL's splicers are bolstered by an array of connectors and test equipment. BTX will be offering AFL's FAST connectors and FuseConnect splice-on connectors. Pre-polished to eliminate the need for hand polishing in the field, AFL's FAST field-installable connectors feature a mechanical splice technology designed for precision fiber alignment.

A FAST connector tool kit provides all the installation tools required for fiber preparation in one carrying case, including the new CT-30A single-/multimode cleaver. Also offered separately by BTX, the CT-30A cleaver is designed for use with all AFL fusion splicers, and features a large base for a stable platform and three scrap collection options.