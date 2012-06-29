Kramer Intros the RC-74DL Master Room Controller

Kramer Electronics' RC−74DL master room controller is now available.

The RC−74DL can function either as a standalone unit that controls room facilities such as: lights, screens, drapes, etc., or as part of a more demanding K−Net™ room control system.

Kramer says that the RC−74DL provides a convenient end−user experience through the combination of the 12 configurable, multi−color front panel buttons with unique LCD text button group labels. Each button of the unit supports the ability to hold multiple layers of functionality for the same button. The RC−74DL also has a rotary controller that may be configured as a digital volume control knob or set up for any other function, utilizing variable settings and adding to this unit’s flexibility and ease of use.

The unit has an Ethernet port and three bidirectional RS−232 ports for controlling AV equipment, four relay contact closure ports that conveniently control other room items related to the AV system and two general purpose I/O ports that can function as digital inputs/outputs or analog inputs, interfacing with a variety of devices such as sensors, switches, LEDs, or relays.

The RC−74DL is compatible with Kramer’s Site−CTRL™ software for remote room control and monitoring over Ethernet. The unit’s features are configured via Kramer's GUI based configuration software, K−Config™.

The RC−74DL fits a standard US 3 gang electrical box, facilitating easy integration into any environment. Installation in wooden or plaster walls is extremely easy using the supplied mud−ring.

The unit can also be mounted on a podium or a table using Kramer’s K−POD301 Podium Table Bus. The RC−74DL is available in white, black, gray and brushed aluminum.

Price and Availability

The RC-74DL sells in the United States at a list price of $995.00 per unit. The RC-74DL is currently in stock and available from Kramer Electronics sales companies around the world.

www.kramerus.com