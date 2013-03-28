C2G to Participate in Almo E4 AV Program in Chicago

C2G has teamed with audio visual distributor Almo Professional AV to participate in the next E4 AV training and networking event in Chicago at the Oakbrook Drury Lane Conference Center on March 28 from 11:00 a.m. to noon (CT).

C2G will present An Overview of Interactive Display Technology and Application and feature a number of new connectivity solutions supporting interactive display technology during the event. The E4 AV Tour is a full-day event that allows attendees to earn valuable InfoComm International CTS-RU (Certified Technology Specialist-Renewal Unit) credits.

Brian Minchew, CTS, director of sales and business development at C2G, will deliver an engaging and educational seminar entitled, An Overview of Interactive Display Technology and Application. In this presentation, attendees will explore the current state—and future evolution of—interactive display technology and connectivity, as well as infrastructure considerations required for interactive operability.

“C2G is looking forward to participating in this year’s E4 AV Events and sharing the most recent advancements with interactive display technology. Clearly, the future of AV integration will demand an even more sophisticated installation of displays that have interactive capability. Our offering includes a full array of innovative and flexible solutions to address current and future needs in a variety of environments,” said Brian Minchew, featured speaker from C2G.