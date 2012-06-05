PESA Adds easyPORT ‘Throw Down’ Boxes

PESA will showcase its new easyPORT series of “throw down” multi-format converter boxes at InfoComm 2012 (Booth N1327), in Las Vegas, NV.
- At the heart of the easyPORT concept is PESA’s compact four-port utility switch, which incorporates standard SFP-type pluggable module card cages. The easyPORT card cages can be populated to fit practically any combination of input and output signals, including HDMI/DVI, 3G-SDI, ASI, NTSC/PAL, and IP-to-ASI conversion. An internal switch fabric allow users to select which input goes to which output. The module can also be set as a distribution module, allowing any single input to be transmitted to up to four outputs.
- All video formats are transcoded or converted internally, and signals can be distributed over several possible transmission paths, including coax, fiber, and CATx for IP. easyPORT is currently available in 22 different configurations to handle a wide range of video conversion and distribution needs, but “blank” boxes can be customized for specific I/O applications. For example, HDMI can be converted to 3G-SDI, NTSC/PAL can be encoded to SDI, ASI can be converted to an IP transport stream, and coaxial cable runs can be converted to fiber optic transports. With a 3G-SDI backbone, signal quality up to 1080p60 can be supported.
- With built-in Ethernet and USB connectivity, easyPORT modules can be controlled over a network or locally. Each module includes PESA’s user-friendly CATTRAX software, which provides a simple interface for diagnostics, setup, and switching. Both USB and network connections can be displayed simultaneously, and multiple easyPORTs on the same network can be controlled and managed from a single software session. Changes for networked modules can be done anywhere on the network, but if a local check is required, the module can be simultaneously connected to a PC via USB.
- The compact easyPORT can be mounted under a table, on the wall, or in an optional 1 RU power distribution frame. Up to four modules can be installed in a frame for shared power, reducing the need for multiple AC power plugs.