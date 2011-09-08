Full Compass Inducted Into SBA 100

Madison, WI--Full Compass Systems was recently visited by Karen Mills, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), as part of the company’s induction into the SBA 100.

The SBA 100 recognizes one hundred businesses that have received assistance in the past from the SBA and grew to create 100 jobs or more. These companies employ workers all across America and cover a wide range of industries. Full Compass Systems is one of two businesses from Wisconsin who have received this honor.

Full Compass owners, Jonathan and Susan Lipp, participated in the SBA’s 7a loan program in the early 80’s. The loans they received assisted in acquiring a larger facility, allowing them to house additional inventory and hire more employees to accommodate their business. Now, Full Compass has moved into its newest home, a 140,000 sq.-ft. facility designed by the Lipps, who also supervised its construction. The new headquarters houses over $12 million in inventory and a staff of over 180 employees. It is the fourth largest woman-owned business in the state of Wisconsin.