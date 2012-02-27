Barco Reveals ClickShare Meeting Room Solution

Kortrijk, Belgium--Barco has introduced a new presentation and collaboration solution called ClickShare.

ClickShare is designed to solve issues commonly experienced in meeting rooms by millions of people worldwide. ClickShare will be launched officially at the end of March 2012.

Every day, 30 million PowerPoint presentations are produced around the world. But in too many occasions, problems with the presentation equipment cause inefficiencies, lost time, and frustration. ClickShare is Barco's answer to many of these technical difficulties. This solution not only helps the presenter to get the presentation on-screen in a second, but also allows other people in the meeting to participate more actively.

ClickShare will be officially unveiled at the end of March 2012, but Barco has already showcased the solution to a select audience of end users, resellers, integrators and consultants at ISE 2012.

"What I really like about ClickShare is its simplicity," said Roland Janssen, commercial director at Hulskamp Audiovisueel. "It's easy to set up the unit, and it's easy to connect. The product works both with Mac and PC, which will be very important to our potential customers. And above all, ClickShare also looks very good. We really believe in this product and will be happy to contribute into making it a success."

ClickShare will be commercially available later this year.