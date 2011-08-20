Panasonic Reduces Prices, Extends Warranty

Panasonic Solutions Company has announced reduced suggested list prices and a five-year standard limited warranty on its PT-DZ570 Series Projectors. Available through September 30, this limited time offer extends the standard three-year warranty by an additional two years.

This offer is valid for devices purchased by end users through authorized Panasonic resellers. In order to qualify for the extended warranty, customers need to fill in the 5-Year Limited Warranty Claim Form within 30 days of their purchase date and follow the submission guidelines outlined in the form.

“These 1-chip DLP projectors deliver the perfect combination of innovative features and exceptional performance our current and future customers have been looking for,” said Scott Wellington, product marketing manager at Panasonic Solutions Company. “With the lower prices and the addition of the 5-year limited warranty – a $650 value – end users can maximize their investment and significantly enhance their total cost of ownership.”

The 2010 DIGI Award winning PT-DZ570 Series projectors include Panasonic’s RGB Booster, which achieves high image quality with levels of color reproduction and brightness that make each color stand out; Detail Clarity Processor 3, a Panasonic image correction circuit optimally enhances each area of the screen; and the DICOM Simulation Mode, for projection of X-Ray, CAT Scan, MRI Graphics and other medical-imaging applications with enhanced clarity.

Panasonic’s PT-DZ570U, PT-DW530U and PT-DX500U projectors encompass a new dust-resistant design that improves operation and reliability, while eliminating the need for an optical system air filter. This new air filterless design significantly reduces the units’ maintenance costs, according to the company, eliminating the need to clean a projector filter after every few hundred hours of operation.

The PT-DZ570 Series projectors are equipped with 2x zoom lens and the horizontal/vertical lens shift feature that makes it possible to move the projected image without moving the projector. This enables IT professionals to install the PT-DZ570 Series projectors in the existing mount, saving time and money associated with new projector installation process.

PT-DZ570 Series projectors feature the same lamp used in Panasonic’s PT-D6000 Series projectors. With Panasonic’s lamp standardization, IT departments that invested in both projectors can significantly reduce additional inventory costs and simplify stock management. When lamp replacement becomes necessary, the lamp location in the rear of the projector means that the device does not have to be removed from a ceiling mount for upkeep.

In addition, with the optional accessories, the ET-UW100 (Easy Wireless Stick) and ET-WM200U (Wireless Module), the PT-DZ570 Series projectors are wirelessly-enabled, allowing freedom of flexible layout in presentation rooms.