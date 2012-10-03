Advanced Installs 5x5 Videowall at Jack Astor’s

When the management team at Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill was looking to make their new flagship Toronto location stand out from any other restaurant around, they did what they’ve done 15 times in the past and turned to Advanced, an audio-visual presentation products and solutions specialist based in Canada.

Advanced equipped the restaurant with a completely original AV solution that enhances the customer experience and includes a 5-display by 5-display video wall, the largest permanent video wall the company has ever installed in a restaurant.

“We have a longstanding history with the Jack Astor’s chain, so they knew that we would be able take their concepts and turn them into realities,” said Mark Mulford, president at Advanced. “The management team at Jack Astor’s wanted the biggest video display possible, so our team of experts created a massive video wall that completely distinguishes this location from any other restaurant around. Nothing else even comes close.”

Advanced provided the restaurant with a 5x5 NEC video wall that is visible from literally anywhere in the restaurant. The video wall allows customers on both the floor and mezzanine levels of the restaurant to enjoy satellite programming while they dine. Advanced also implemented several strategically placed ‘video wall trees’ throughout the restaurant. These ‘trees’ consist of a metal pipe that goes from the ceiling down to the floor, with each holding two plasma screens, making it so that everybody in the restaurant is able to watch the game at all times.

According to Mark McPherson, vice president of sales at Advanced, the key to making the St. Lawrence restaurant stand out was to try something that has never been done before.

“Advanced has implemented AV solutions in close to 15 other Jack Astor’s locations, so they knew that we were capable of coming up with a plan that would make their new location completely stand apart from anything done before,” said McPherson. “We not only installed our biggest restaurant video wall ever, but we equipped the restaurant with more than 70 LCD displays, designed and constructed the video wall trees, and integrated a full audio solution. Everyone at Jack Astor’s, from the management to the customers, is loving the new setup.”