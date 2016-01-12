Bose Professional Expands Distribution Network

Bose will expand its sales channels to include distributors, in order to broaden the reach of Bose Professional’s products to integrators and dealers. The addition of two distributors augments the existing sales infrastructure and provides Bose Professional a new vehicle to serve the marketplace.

Almo Professional Audio/Visual, based in Philadelphia, PA, and AVAD LLC, based in Sherman Oaks, CA, have been chosen to act as distribution partners for Bose Professional. The addition of these two firms as part of the Bose sales network is intended to enable wider access to Bose Professional products, expand total project solutions to include audio, video and accessories; and broaden systems design and sales support.

“After careful consideration, we have selected Almo and AVAD to help expand our reach to our customer base,” Morten Jorgensen, senior manager of Bose Professional Americas. “They are committed to excellent customer service on the front and back end of projects, and will maintain Bose as a premium brand in the industry. It is our firm goal to continually reinforce our commitment to the overall business, and to our current dealers and partners. We felt it was important to offer our dealers and new customers a choice, many dealers have directly asked us to offer improved access to Bose Professional products. Our entry-level installed products will be available to all our new partners’ customers, while our more complex products will be restricted.”

“Our direct-employed, dedicated Bose territory managers will be key to making this successful by working closely with our existing dealers, integrators and new partners to ensure that our customers are serviced exceptionally while maintaining Bose as the premium solution it is today,” added Jorgensen.