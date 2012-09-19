Bretford Introduces Learning Commons Resource Center

Bretford Manufacturing, Inc. has introduced Learning Commons, a new section on the Bretford.com website that contains a compilation of education resources and expertise for customers and partners.

Part of Learning Commons includes BretfordUniversity's (BretfordU) enhanced six-part fall/winter webinar series focusing on agile learning spaces, which includes a discussion panel and actual case study on the topic. The first webinar event, "Bringing Agility Into the Classroom," will take place on September 27 and feature input from Mark Silver, Head of School at Hillbrook School, an independent, coeducational JK-8 day school, in Los Gatos, CA, and Eric Boatman, assistant director of facilities planning and space management at Michigan State University.

Learning Commons is divided into five key areas to help customers and partners easily navigate the new section: