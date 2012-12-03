NEC Introduces Ultra Short Throw Projectors with Interactive Option

NEC Display Solutions of America has launched its UM Series of ultra short throw multimedia projectors. The 3300-lumen UM330X and UM330W include a variety of features while delivering a short throw distance for education and corporate applications.



A complete interactive projector solution can be created using the optional NP02Wi eBeam interactive system, which connects between the USB port on the eBeam module at the front of the projector and computer, and uses IR to determine the wireless pen’s position within the displayed image. This technology gives users the ability to control their computers and annotate accurately at the whiteboard. With their ability to be mounted to the walls directly above the screens on which they project, the UM330X and UM330W help eliminate shadows and glare typically found with standard projection systems.

“The interactive eBeam system is another technology NEC is proud to offer in support of those customers wanting to increase engagement during group tasks,” said Rich McPherson, senior product manager for projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “The UM Series offers expansive connectivity including dual HDMI, VGA, a USB hub and microphone input. Combined with standard features like built-in speakers and remote management capabilities, these models are a value to our customer base.”

The UM330X and UM330W projectors include the following features:

•3300 lumens in XGA and WXGA resolutions

•Ultra short throw lens (0.36:1 throw ratio) eliminates shadows on the screen and projected light in the presenter’s eyes

•Dual HDMI, VGA, USB hub and microphone inputs

•Built-in 16-watt speaker

•Closed captioning enables the decoding and display of text information from a video

•ECO Mode technology helps extend lamp life and lowers power consumption

•Variable audio-out allows the remote control to adjust the volume of self-powered external speakers connected to the projector

•Virtual Remote allows the presenter to control the projector from the computer desktop without using the physical remote control

•Remote monitoring and control of the projector via RJ-45 network connection

•AutoSense intuitively syncs the projector with most computer signals and features one-touch image optimization

•AutoKeystone Correction instantly projects a square image even when the projector is set up at a steep offset angle to the screen

•Wireless LAN (optional) allows you to wirelessly transmit images from a PC to the projector

•Optional NP04WK1 ultra short throw wall mount kit (also available as a bundle—UM330X-WK1 and UM330W-WK1)