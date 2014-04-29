BOI Solutions Uses Vista Systems’ Spyder

- BOI Solutions of Miamisburg, OH, which designs and manufactures large venue multi-projector virtual displays, has added Vista Systems’ Spyder X20 image processors to its family of products. The company is using Spyder for a number of big projects, including an interactive presentation wall for a major packaged goods giant.
- Founded 10 years ago by Bill Othick, BOI Solutions brings together expertise in IT, multimedia components, content delivery technology, networks and automated control to craft a solution for any application from boardrooms to retail, surgical suites to Wall Street, outer space to the manufacturing floor.
- “We use Spyders for several of our largest projects—big rooms requiring displays with multiple windows,” said Jason M. Terry, chief operating officer at BOI Solutions. “Spyder does a great job in that capacity.”
- BOI Solutions created a 26x7-foot interactive wall for a major packaged goods company, which serves “as a collaboration and presentation tool and also does virtual shelving for their big retail customers,” said Terry. “They can pull up a shelf and manipulate the products on it.”
- The wall is driven by blending two Sony 4K projectors, “very large and very bright projectors, which deliver stunning images,” added Terry. “The wall is fed through a Spyder with up to 16 inputs; eight of them are computer sources and the rest are HD video. We have DVI and SDI HD going into it and a huge matrix router in front of it. We can add any source at any given time, including the user’s PC.”
- BOI Solutions also deployed its proprietary SpaceTrigger touchscreen software that allows one overlay/touchscreen to control all the sources on the wall. Gestures may be used to manipulate sources as well as pass-through mouse control. This permits multiple users to dynamically interact with multiple sources on the same display wall simultaneously.
- By using SpaceTrigger, the client dramatically simplified operating and controlling the wall’s sources.
- “Our client can present on the wall with touch and gestures,” Terry explains. “It’s a huge, bright multitouch system with up to 32 touch points at a time. Typing, annotating, swiping—it can work on any touch. And it all runs really well on the Spyder.”