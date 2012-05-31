Draper Unveils Mobile Tool Kit, Carrying Case for Screens

Draper, Inc. has announced a new mobile tool kit of Web tools for smartphone users. Draper’s mobile toolkit includes searchable document libraries for Draper projection screens, projector lifts and window shades for quick reference on the go.

Also available for smartphones are assembly map tools for Draper’s StageScreen and FocalPoint projection screens. The assembly map tools allow users to figure out which pieces go where to build any size of Draper’s modular screens, without the need for access to a PC or laptop.

Draper’s mobile toolkit works on all smartphones and can be found at www.draperinc.com/drapermobile.