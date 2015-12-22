BLC 2016 Discount Rate Expires January 4

NSCA’s early-bird discount rate for all 2016 Business & Leadership Conference registrations will expire after January 4, 2016.

On Jan. 5, 2016, registration fees for members and non-members will increase by $400. The event has grown over the past 18 years to bring more than 300 executives together annually to share stories, learn from other leaders, and hear about new ways to embrace technology and motivate employees.

The Business & Leadership Conference will be held from February 25 to 27, 2016, at Four Seasons Resort & Club in Dallas, TX. Atlas/IED is the event’s exclusive Host & Technology Sponsor. First-time BLC attendees who are also NSCA members may apply for a Randy Vaughan Founder’s Award to receive free registration. To qualify, applicants must be in a management or decision-making role.

Applications are available at www.nsca.org/blc/awards.

BLC 2016 keynotes and sessions include: