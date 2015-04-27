Blackmagic Smart Videohub Now Available

- Blackmagic Design has announced Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12, a new mixed format SD, HD, and Ultra HD router that features full re-synchronization on every input for completely clean switches between non synchronized router crosspoints.
- The new Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 is a compact one rack unit router that features 6G-SDI for SD, HD, and Ultra HD routing. Unlike other routers its size, the Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 has full re-synchronization on every input so it can be used with non-referenced equipment. Customers can plug in everything from the highest end broadcast decks all the way down to consumer grade video equipment, and the CleanSwitch 12x12 will automatically synchronize them all. That means video can be routed and the signal can be switched without any glitches, picture rolls or other unwanted artifacts.
- Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 is the perfect small router for on air production like those used in remote trucks for critical breaking news because things happen fast out in the field and news crews never know when they’ll have to take a feed from an unknown source. With Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12, the team in the field can broadcast pristine, perfectly synchronized professional quality video right to air without having to worry about mismatched signals.
- The Smart Videohub family of professional SDI video routers features 6G-SDI technology so customers can simultaneously connect and route any combination of SD, HD, and Ultra HD video all on the same router at the same time. Using the front panel, customers can take advantage of Blackmagic Design’s unique Visual Routing, which combines a spin knob and button entry with a high resolution LCD screen that displays custom router labels over live video from the inputs. This allows customers to see their router connections as video on the LCD as they scroll the knob to select routing.
- Blackmagic Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 includes a machined metal front panel, built in power supply, external ethernet control, RS422, and support for tri-sync and black burst reference. The router can also be controlled remotely via ethernet using Blackmagic Design router control software for Mac OS X and Windows, or with the Blackmagic Smart Control and Master Control hardware router control panels.