Blackmagic Design Shipping Video Assist 4K

The What: Blackmagic Design is now shipping Blackmagic Video Assist 4K, a portable all-in-one professional monitor and video recorder that can be used to add professional recording and monitoring to any SDI or HDMI camera.

The What Else: Blackmagic Video Assist 4K features a bright, high-resolution, 7-inch monitor for checking focus and framing, two high speed recorders for non-stop HD and Ultra HD recording, two extremely high-quality XLR microphone inputs for professional audio recording, a built in speaker, and more.

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K features two built-in, high-speed UHS-II recorders that work with the latest high-performance SD cards, making them fast enough to record Ultra HD video up to 2160p30 on widely available, inexpensive SD cards. Files are saved as broadcast-quality 10-bit 4:2:2 video in either ProRes or DNxHD formats, making them compatible with all popular editing software, like DaVinci Resolve, so you can start editing immediately without having to transcode or convert files.