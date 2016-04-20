Blackmagic Design Selects TICO for Transition to Live Video Production OverIP

Blackmagic Design, a global manufacturer of broadcast video equipment, has adopted the TICO compression technology.

Submitted as SMPTE RDD35 to enable compatibility and interoperability between manufacturers and broadcasters, TICO is an advanced, visually lossless compression technology designed to be the standard for moving live content efficiently over IP networks.

Blackmagic Design will be launching video solutions that support live transmission over Ethernet networks. The TICO compatible products will include the TICO 4:1 visually lossless compression algorithms from intoPIX that make it possible to convert and transmit high-quality video streams with extremely low latency and allows them to transport HD or Ultra HD video streams over IP networks.

“Broadcasters have been asking us for video over IP solutions for quite some time,” said Grant Petty, CEO Blackmagic Design. “The TICO codec delivers incredible image quality with extremely low latency and we believe it is the ideal codec for our IP video solutions. Our partnership with intoPIX means we will be able to offer our customers advanced HD and Ultra HD video over IP products that will integrate with other TICO compatible studios and broadcasters around the world.”