Reflect Adds to Executive Leadership Team

Reflect, a turnkey digital media solutions provider for out-of-home customer experiences, has added key personnel and departmental roles to “keep pace”, according to the company, “with the needs of their rapidly growing industry and client base.”

Bart Massey joins Reflect as chief operating officer. He is responsible for leading product design and development, and for providing technical leadership for internal and partner programs. His background in engineering management and operations allows him to bring almost twenty years of experience to Reflect’s leadership team. Prior to joining Reflect, Massey led development teams from startup software teams to large cross-discipline R&D organizations, and also gained years of experience in business strategy consulting and venture capital management. Massey holds a B.S. in Computer Science and an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

“Reflect has amazing resources, a tremendous customer base, and is well positioned for exciting growth. We have world class people and a proven product, and I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to and grow this great team.” said Massey.

Rusty Wagner joins Reflect as senior vice president of sales. Wagner is responsible for business development and sales, and provides consulting services on in-store digital media solutions to ensure clients maximize their return on investment. Wagner brings over twenty years of account management and sales expertise for technology solutions. Before joining Reflect, Wagner was director of sales, Central Region, for Prysm. In this role, he was responsible for strategic business development of scalable video wall solutions aimed at delivering immersive and engaging visual experiences.

“I am excited to start a new journey with Reflect. My entire career has been spent in the technology industry and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing best of breed solutions to current and future Reflect customers. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on unmatched quality, service, and people,” said Wagner.

“I am thrilled by the talent and experience we have on our executive management team. I am confident we continue to add valuable resources that increase our company’s ability to provide world class digital media solutions and services to retailers and brands.” said Bill Warren, chief executive officer of Reflect.

Matt Schmitt, Reflect co-founder and president, will be taking on the role of chief innovation and strategy officer. In this role Schmitt will draw from his years of experience developing some of the largest and most successful out of home digital media networks in the nation to help Reflect clients develop customized solutions based on their business goals and resources to ensure long term success.

Arnie Rivera, who has led Reflect’s client support, service delivery and operations since 2006, has been promoted to vice president of solution delivery and client services. Rivera oversees the customer support, training, procurement, project management, installation and field service groups. Arnie provided technical consulting for the design, deployment and operations of some of the largest digital signage networks currently in existence, including those at Best Buy, Verizon, GameStop and Target. Rivera holds a B.S. in Information Technology from Western Governor’s University.