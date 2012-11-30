RGB DSx 264 Codec Now Supports 1920 x 1200 Resolution

- RGB Spectrum's DSx 264 codec now offers the ability to record and stream imagery at up to 1920 x 1200 resolution.
- The DSx 264 codec encodes and streams graphics and HD video using H.264 high profile compression, which delivers superior image quality compared to the main and baseline profiles used in other codecs, according to the company. The codec offers optional recording to local USB storage devices as well as to external network storage, such as RAIDs or servers. It also offers the ability to record and stream simultaneously, another exclusive feature.
- The DSx 264 codec offers:
- High profile compression for superior image quality
- Concurrent recording and streaming option - a DSx exclusive
- Graphics and HD video up to 1920x1200 resolution
- Optional recording to USB and network storage devices
- Built-in time code
- Event marking
- Variable speed playback
- Signal monitoring
- On-screen display
- Random access
- Power-over-Ethernet