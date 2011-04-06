Extron MTPX Plus 6464 Now Shipping

Extron Electronics has announced the availability of the MTPX Plus 6464, a 64x64 twisted pair matrix switcher for RGBHV, HD component video, standard definition video, audio, and RS-232.

The MTPX Plus 6464 is one of five models in the MTPX Plus 6400 Series of large-scale twisted pair matrix switchers, and incorporates new capabilities such as EDID Minder for local inputs and outputs, RS-232 insertion from the Ethernet port to all MTP outputs, and switchable video pre-peaking on all outputs.

"With the availability of the MTPX Plus 6464, AV designers can now deploy twisted pair signal distribution in much larger systems," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Its advanced features make system integration easier and eliminate the headaches encountered with other twisted pair solutions."

The 6464, the largest in the MTPX Plus 6400 Series, is capable of switching local and remote AV signals to multiple destinations and is fully compatible with the entire Extron MTP product line.

The MTPX Plus 6400 Series provides features such as dynamic skew equalization to maintain RGB color alignment, video level and peaking compensation, local RS-232 insertion ports to eliminate the need for control system wiring to remote displays, local high resolution video inputs and outputs to eliminate the need for additional transmitters and receivers, and local audio output volume adjustment and muting.

When paired with Extron MTP U Series Universal Transmitter and Receivers, MTPX Plus Series Twisted Pair Matrix Switchers allow VGA, component video, S-video, and composite video, along with audio or RS-232 control signals, to be sent over a single CAT 5-type cable and output on the appropriate connector at the display.