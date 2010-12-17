NSCA’s BLC Provides Networking Opportunities

Cedar Rapids, IA--No amount of textbook knowledge will match the combined years of experience of your industry peers. NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference is the event playing host to the industry’s leading systems integration business owners and managers. Join your peers and hear their success stories, challenges, and tactics to survive the economy and look toward recovery, February 17-19, 2011, in San Diego, CA.

This year’s event will provide key networking opportunities to engage attendees in interactive forums designed to facilitate open and honest conversation, including:

- Executive Power Hour Roundtable

The global outbreak of various business challenges means leaders must consider their company’s sustainability. Hear leading integrators, manufacturers, consultants and other stakeholders discuss positioning for growth and profits, non-traditional competition and how to address it, investing in your resources, BIM/design technology, and ROI.

- Beer ‘n’ Bull: Where Has the Traditional Distribution Model Gone?

How do products get to market with the channel having drastically changed over the last few years? How will the channel change with more and more dealers and distributors being overlooked? Join industry visionary, Gary Kayye, and several other key industry players, for this open and candid discussion on the future of distribution models. Find out how it will affect your business and how you will profit in the new economy.

Additional events designed to engage attendees to share insightful knowledge include:

• The Excellence in Business Awards

New this year, the panel of winners will discuss their successful sales, marketing, management and leadership strategies during a question and answer session from the audience.

• First-Time Attendee Orientation

Hear from veteran participants how to make the most of your experience and how they profited from strategies they learned from past NSCA conferences.

• Beach Party

Unwind with your peers in this relaxed environment and reflect on the information learned during the day’s sessions.

• Closing Night Party

Join your colleagues as you enjoy music from Caliber, and its industry-favorite lead singer, Brian David (Prusinski) from West Penn Wire. Enjoy live music from classic rock to reggae and funk as you relax with old friends and new acquaintances.

• Golf

Attendees receive a 30 percent discount at the 18-hole Championship Golf Course ($98/person including cart rental). Set up a foursome on Thursday morning. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Jessica Delaney at jdelaney@jcresorts.com or 858.675.8540.

In addition, to further facilitate networking and initiative conversations prior to the event, speakers and attendees from past and the upcoming event are discussing the event, topics, challenges and successes on NSCA’s LinkedIn discussion group. Visit www.nsca.org/blc for links to NSCA’s social media groups.

Sponsors of the event include: Atlas Sound/IED (host sponsor); SCN (co-host and media sponsor); AMX; BIAMP Systems; Bosch Communications Systems; Cisco; DoveNet; FSR, Inc; Herman Procurement & Logistics; InfoComm International; Lutron; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Shure Incorporated; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV, Tannoy; West Penn Wire; and Wiremold/Legrand. The event is also endorsed by PSA Security Network and USAV Group.