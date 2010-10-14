Audinate and Four Audio Announce Partnership

- PORTLAND, OR--Audinate and Four Audio are pleased to announce a collaboration in which Audinate’s Dante™ networking solution will be integrated into several future Four Audio products.
- Four Audio has licensed Audinate’s Dante Brooklyn modules to provide a high quality, tightly synchronized TCP/IP networking solution for their HD2 loudspeaker management system. This will enable users to stream 24-bit audio data, control and have the ability to monitor HD2 devices over a normal computer network using only one Ethernet cable. Next to the usual features of an audio controller, the HD2 provides more than 130 dB dynamic range at the inputs and allows control of the phase response of the speaker down to very low frequencies. Its sophisticated limiter concept uses RMS and peak limiters for the amplifier and thermal and peak limiters for the speakers.
- Four Audio is also integrating Dante into their solutions for wave field synthesis systems that provide up to several hundred audio channels.
- "Dante enables us to set up these systems with just the minimum of Ethernet cables, which we couldn’t do in the past. You can control and monitor everything from a laptop. Setting up a PA system or a large sound installation has never been easier." says Rainer Thaden, Four Audio’s managing director. “Using Audinate's Dante Virtual Soundcard (DVS), it will now be possible to stream the audio data directly from the computer's Ethernet card”
- Audinate revolutionizes the way networks are connected by transporting high-quality media over standard IT networks. Its Dante products deliver a no-hassle, self-configuring, true plug-and-play digital audio network that uses standard Internet Protocols. Dante offers a market leading solution today, while de-risking the future by providing a migration path to upgrade to new standards such as the IEEE Audio Video Bridging (“AVB”).
- “We are excited to welcome Four Audio to our growing list of licensees,” says John R. McMahon vice president of worldwide sales for Audinate, “Four Audio has equipped the biggest wave field synthesis system presently in use and we are proud to be a part of their future product solutions.”
