Biamp Systems to Rebrand for 40th Anniversary Milestone

Biamp Systems plans to "refresh" its brand in celebration of the company's 40-year anniversary in 2016.

"For almost forty years, Biamp has been in the business of creating useful, reliable, and great-sounding audio products for our customers," said Steve Metzger, president and CEO, Biamp Systems. "In line with the upcoming celebration of our fortieth anniversary and with an eye to the future, we're giving new life to the look of our logo. I'm very pleased with how it reflects the Biamp brand as a respectful nod to our heritage, and a contemporary image for the future."



Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1976, the company was built around a passion for audio engineering by first providing mixers, equalizers, and crossovers to music instrument stores throughout the U.S. Today, the global brand's portfolio includes networked audio processing and distribution platforms for use in commercial installations such as conference rooms, courtrooms, performing arts venues, transportation hubs, healthcare facilities, and stadiums.



Biamp's rebranding effort will highlight its increased emphasis and focus on the user experience.