Biamp Systems Redesigns Website Experience to Mark 40th Anniversary

Biamp Systems has launched a completely redesigned website that enables visitors to search and view the company’s product portfolio and solutions by industry, business function, and room type.

“This year, Biamp will celebrate 40 years in business,” said Steve Metzger, president and CEO, Biamp Systems. “In 1976 when Biamp was founded, very few people would have imagined a modern website, mobile computing, or how important they would both become to business. The launch of our new website is the culmination of a lot of thoughtful work to make certain that our customers have access to the essential resources they need at any time.”

Visitors will find enhanced tools, such as the “How to Buy” section that recommends a Biamp sales contact in their area based on location; a “Downloads” section; and the “My Account” page that provides registered users with a way to stay current on their training certifications and classes. All this is done through an intuitive navigation system, and is fully supported for mobile users that need information while out in the field.