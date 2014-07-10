Biamp Systems Expands Training Program

Biamp Systems has expanded of its Biamp Education Experience with a series of live, online, and on-demand product training and certification courses. Offered through the Biamp Education Experience, in-person certification courses are available for Vocia, Tesira, and Audia product lines, as well as webinar courses that include a series of “Audio 101” courses. As a supplement to the in-person and online training, the company has expanded its offering with a new collection of on-demand videos on the Biamp YouTube Training Channel.

“With the Biamp Education Experience, our objective is to deliver essential information to help our customers and partners harness the full potential of Biamp products,” said Kiley Henner, education and applications engineering manager at Biamp Systems. “It’s clear that we are addressing a need, because our courses tend to fill up very quickly at every location around the world. For that reason, we’re continuing to add needed on-demand content in audio education that complements the support given by our world-class application engineering support team.”

Biamp’s in-person, multi-day certification training sessions are available for the Vocia family of DSP-based network public address and voice evacuation systems, the Tesira Audio Video Bridging (AVB) product line, and the Audia digital audio platform. Designed for distributors and integrators, these hands-on courses will be held at Biamp headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Biamp’s TesiraFORTÉ certification training is also available as a self-paced, online training module through the Biamp Education Experience.