Biamp Systems Expands Training Offerings

Biamp Systems is transitioning its individual product platform certification to an online format, enabling integrators, systems designers, and end users to learn at their own pace and convenience.

Biamp is also adding a new category of in-person training. This session—The Biamp AV Lab—provides in-depth, hands-on training for the Tesira audio and video platform. The Biamp AV Lab, which will be offered at its Oregon headquarters, is a way for AV integrators and system designers to deepen their skillset while learning in a collaborative environment alongside peers.

“Making our certification training completely available in an online/on-demand environment puts the power of education at your fingertips—at your convenience, and at your own pace,” said Kiley Henner, director of customer experience at Biamp. “Whether you want to grow your knowledge, gain InfoComm International renewal units, or just refresh with some tips and tricks, Biamp leverages the expertise of our application engineers to create training sessions that fully support AV professionals, arming them with the tools to tackle the challenges faced today.”

Biamp’s online certification program consists of self-guided sessions with comprehension testing throughout the curriculum, ensuring fluency in the subject matter before moving on to the next area of focus. Training topics include sessions for TesiraFORTÉ, Tesira SERVER/SERVER-IO, TesiraLUX, Vocia, Audia, and VoIP for Technicians. In addition, the TesiraFORTÉ and Vocia courses are available in Spanish. All certification training is provided at no cost.

The new Biamp AV Lab training will be a hands-on, advanced workshop, where a small group of trainees will create audio and video systems, realizing possible solutions available across the Biamp product platforms from the ground up. The AV Lab trainees will gain confidence in using multiple media network protocols (AVB/TSN, CobraNet, and Dante), while getting up close and personal with everything DSP. Continuing Biamp's commitment to help support AV integrators moving into the IT space, the workshop includes hands-on configuration and considerations for working with enterprise-level network switches. The in-depth, three-day, immersive training course will be available to those who have successfully completed Biamp’s TesiraFORTÉ, Tesira SERVER/SERVER-IO, TesiraLUX, Vocia, and VoIP certification training courses. The first session is slated for July 2017.