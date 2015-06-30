Biamp Systems Equips Tesira Platform with Lync Enterprise Voice Integration

The new Lync Enterprise Voice integration from Biamp Systems couples VoIP integration support with the new HD-1 hardware dialer to provide an easy-to-install, streamlined conferencing solution for its flagship Tesira platform.

By adding support for Lync Enterprise Voice to the Tesira platform, teleconferencing applications that utilize a Lync Server as their actual VoIP server can increase flexibility by turning a TesiraFORTÉ into a VoIP endpoint for any Lync-based system. Lync Enterprise Voice integration will be available on both AVB and non-AVB configurations of the TesiraFORTÉ VI, as well as Tesira SERVER and SERVER-IOs equipped with the SVC-2 card.



The HD-1 hardware dialer combines stylish industrial design with intuitive functionality and interacts seamlessly with the Tesira platform to conduct VoIP or POTS-based calls. The HD-1 features Power over Ethernet (PoE) for single-cable installations and a backlit LCD display, and incorporates a 12-button dial pad with 13 additional function buttons, plus four programmable buttons. The unit also provides users with standard features such as call status, programmable speed dials, recently dialed numbers, multi-line support, and hold and flash functions. The HD-1 hardware dialer is compatible with Tesira SERVER and SERVER-IO, as well as both AVB and non-AVB configurations of TesiraFORTÉ TI and TesiraFORTÉ VI devices.



“Equipping our Tesira platform with Lync Enterprise Voice support brings a straightforward and up-to-date connectivity to today’s VoIP infrastructures,” said Justin O’Connor, audio products manager at Biamp Systems. “Combining this with a new hardware dialer simply delivers a well-rounded package for both VoIP and POTS conferencing needs.”



Rob Arnold of Frost & Sullivan said, “From the company’s VoIP Certification Training to Lync Enterprise Voice integration, Biamp is obviously committed to enhancing the creation and use of VoIP solutions. Biamp’s focus to make VoIP easier for integrators and end users is evident.”



Tesira firmware and software upgrades will be available in fall 2015, followed by the HD-1 later in the year.