Biamp Strengthens Product Service, Support With New Promotions

Biamp Systems has made two promotions to the company’s product management and sales teams. Zach Snook, formerly a senior applications engineer, is now the audio product manager. Chris Flanagan will also move from his role as senior applications engineer into one of Biamp’s newly created field sales engineer positions, which provide a valuable pre-sales resource for customers.

Chris Flanagan

In his previous role as senior applications engineer, Snook made contributions to Biamp’s VoIP product initiatives. With his extensive knowledge, he led sessions for the company’s in-house training program, and most recently served as a technical spokesperson for the AVnu Alliance. As audio product manager, Snook will manage all aspects of the company’s audio product portfolio including Tesira, Audia, and Nexia.

“Zach has been an extremely valuable member of our apps engineering team,” said Shell Haffner, director of product management, Biamp Systems. “His vast experience and depth of pro AV knowledge will be a driving force as we continue to develop and deliver solutions that save our customers time and money, and sound great.”

As senior applications engineer, Flanagan has been instrumental in providing front-line support and service to assist end users and design/build customers in creating solutions that incorporate Biamp’s digital signal processors and amplifiers. In his new role, he will provide high-quality sales consulting and design service, focusing on pre-sales design discussions and developing targeted training on Tesira VoIP solutions.

Zach Snook

“Listening to our customers is what drives the innovation behind Biamp’s products and services,” said Michael Frank, sales development director for Eastern North America at Biamp Systems. “Chris brings exceptional talent for asking the right questions and a proven track record for solving the challenges facing our customers. His dedication and instincts will be a great asset in this new position.”