Planar Launches New Large-Format Professional Monitors

Planar Systems has created large-format, high-resolution monitors that combine energy-efficient LED backlighting, yet durable design, and 24x7 reliability.

The new Planar EP-Series is offered in 46-inch and 55-inch sizes, and comes standard with the connectivity and control required for demanding commercial applications, such as airports and control rooms.

In addition to the standard black and glossy white frames, Planar EP-Series displays are offered with EP Select customization. The industrial metal bezel can be transformed with custom colors or logos that meet the distinct requirements for each installation. “Leading architects and designers now use digital displays as architectural elements that seamlessly blend into their environments,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “The Planar EP-Series is less than 2 inches deep and has a sleek design that can be color customized and performance optimized to match any environment, whether used for corporate signage, advertising networks, or any applications that require highly reliable digital displays.”